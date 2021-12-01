Watch
Florida U.S. House candidate sues to get primary loss erased

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - Dale Holness, waits for results of a machine recount at the Voting Equipment Center in Lauderhill, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The Democratic Florida congressional candidate who lost a special election primary by five votes has filed two lawsuits asking that the result be thrown out, alleging his opponent's support of a universal income plan amounted to bribing voters. Dale Holness alleges Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s support of a proposal that would pay most U.S. adults $1,000 a month was an attempt to illegally bribe voters. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, file)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Dec 01, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Democratic Florida congressional candidate who lost a special election primary by five votes has filed lawsuits asking that the result be thrown out.

Dale Holness alleges Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s support of a proposal that would pay most U.S. adults $1,000 a month was an attempt to illegally bribe voters.

His lawsuit also wants counted 18 mail-in ballots received from military members and family members that were rejected by elections officials because they arrived after Election Day.

He also says Cherfilus-McCormick should be disqualified because she didn’t file a financial disclosure form with the U.S. House.

