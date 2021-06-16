Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

'You stabbed me,' boy tells father at double-murder trial

items.[0].image.alt
(Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Ronnie Oneal III gives his opening statement during his murder trial at the George Edgecomb Courthouse Monday, June 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Oneal is accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and their 9-year-old daughter, Ron'Niveya Oneal. He is also accused of attempting to kill his then-8-year-old son.
'You stabbed me,' boy tells father at double-murder trial
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:48:19-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A double-murder defendant in Florida is acting as his own lawyer in his death penalty trial.

Ronnie Oneal III began by shouting at jurors that he did not attack his girlfriend and disabled daughter.

Oneal claimed that the government would present fabrications and lies.

Prosecutors say abundant evidence shows Oneal killed them with a gun and a hatchet, stabbed his son with a knife and set their home on fire three years ago.

The son survived and has now been cross-examined by his father, who forced the 11-year-old to explain exactly how he hurt him. “You stabbed me,” the boy testified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project