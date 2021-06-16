'You stabbed me,' boy tells father at double-murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A double-murder defendant in Florida is acting as his own lawyer in his death penalty trial.

Ronnie Oneal III began by shouting at jurors that he did not attack his girlfriend and disabled daughter.

Oneal claimed that the government would present fabrications and lies.

Prosecutors say abundant evidence shows Oneal killed them with a gun and a hatchet, stabbed his son with a knife and set their home on fire three years ago.

The son survived and has now been cross-examined by his father, who forced the 11-year-old to explain exactly how he hurt him. “You stabbed me,” the boy testified.