Woman, teenager hurt in Walton County shark attacks Friday afternoon

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Walton County Sheriff's Office said a teenager was hurt following a shark encounter Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the area of Shoreline Drive in Inlet Beach.

This incident follows another incident that left one woman hurt. WCSO said the first shark incident happened just after 1:15 p.m. near Watersound Way and Coopersmith Lane. One woman was transported for medical treatment.

Shark attacks are rare in North Florida, but they can and do happen. In 2022, a Taylor County teenager, Addison Bethea, was bitten by a shark near Keaton Beach. Watch our story about that incident below.

Teenager recounts Taylor County shark attack

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, "it is extremely unlikely for a person to be bitten by a shark in Florida waters, and bites are rarely life threatening."

There are steps you can take to stay safe in the water. Find that list here.