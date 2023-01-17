Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A resident of Tallahassee died in a shooting incident in Seminole County.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.

Tolliver was one of six victims who were injured by gunfire. The sheriff's office notes that five victims were in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office notes that the suspect was still at large and believes the shooting was not a random act.

This is a developing story.