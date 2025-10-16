Woman accused of poisoning Florida child arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga (WTXL) — A woman accused of poisoning a child in Florida is arrested in Valdosta.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Anna Adamo was taken into a custody at a home on Prairie Trail Saturday.

The Okeechobee Police Department says she was babysitting an 11-month-old child in Okeechobee, Florida and poisoned the infant with anti-freeze in February.

The report states the child was taken to three different hospitals that required CPR and life support.

She was picked up in Valdosta last week on aggravated child abuse, attempted first degree murder, and adulterating food or drink charges.

Her bond was set at $600,000. Okeechobee police say this isn't the first time.

The report said while Adamo was not charged in a 2014 case, evidence supports she poisoned a six-month-old child.