Witnesses: Girl killed in fire possibly trying to save dogs

(AP) — An 11-year-old girl is dead after witnesses say she ran back into her burning home, possibly to save her two puppies.

Florida officials say Rilee Beisler and her 7-month-old pit bulls died in the Thursday afternoon fire at a Sarasota mobile home park.

Witnesses said they saw her go back inside her home. While they tried to help, Rilee never came back out.

Rilee's aunt told a local television station the sixth-grader “had a heart of gold” and the dogs “were her babies.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities believe Rilee died of smoke inhalation.