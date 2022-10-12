HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video on Wednesday that showed the arrest of a man charged with stealing a truck with two kids inside on Monday.

HCSO said the driver of the truck flagged down Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez just after 6:40 p.m. near the area of E 137th Avenue and N 15th Street in Tampa.

The man told Deputy Pazmino Alvarez his two kids, ages 4 and 8, were inside.

Deputy Pazmino Alvarez pursued the truck and stopped the suspect, identified as Kevin Smith, 37, within just a few minutes, according to HCSO.

In the video, one of the children can be heard telling the deputy that the man driving was not his dad.

VIDEO: HCSO deputy arrests suspect after truck is stolen with 2 kids inside

Smith was placed into custody and the children were returned, unharmed, to their father, HCSO said.

Smith is charged with one count of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and two counts of Felony Kidnapping.

"This situation could've been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez. He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today."

