USDA authorizes funding for wildfire affected counties in Florida panhandle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A group of Florida counties in the panhandle that were recently impacted by wildfires were authorized to receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to a news release by the USDA Friday, Bay, Liberty, Franklin, Gulf and Calhoun counties received preliminary authorization for the implementation of the Emergency Forest Restoration Program.

The USDA notes the EFRP provides financial assistance for non-industrial private forestlands impacted by natural disaster.

The USDA has also approved assistance through the Emergency Watershed Protection program.

The EWP is offered via the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, which assists to alleviate hazards to life and property caused by floods, hurricanes, fires, windstorms and other natural disasters.