University of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sasse is the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the GOP senator has indicated that he will take the job. That means he could resign in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 01, 2022
(AP) — Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president.

Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees. Sasse is a historian by training with a doctorate from Yale.

At a four-hour meeting on campus Tuesday, the opponent of same-sex marriage said he'll leave partisanship behind and take a “pledge of political celibacy” if approved by the Board of Governors on Nov. 10 to become the school's 13th president.

