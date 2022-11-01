University of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president

(AP) — Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president.

Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees. Sasse is a historian by training with a doctorate from Yale.

At a four-hour meeting on campus Tuesday, the opponent of same-sex marriage said he'll leave partisanship behind and take a “pledge of political celibacy” if approved by the Board of Governors on Nov. 10 to become the school's 13th president.