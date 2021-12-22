Universal Orlando Resort to require masks indoors, on rides beginning Dec. 24

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required in all indoor areas and on rides beginning Dec. 24.

In a tweet, the Orlando theme park explained what this means for guests.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, Dec. 24 at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status - including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.



Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.



We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed." Universal Orlando Resort

Disney World in Orlando has required face masks indoors and on rides since they reopened.

