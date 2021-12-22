Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Universal Orlando Resort to require masks indoors, on rides beginning Dec. 24

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it's delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida and that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Thursday, April 30, 2020 that the company was delaying construction on its fourth park at Orlando Universal Resort. The Epic Universe theme park was announced last year to great fanfare. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)
Universal Orlando reopening all parks beginning Friday
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:29:38-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required in all indoor areas and on rides beginning Dec. 24.

In a tweet, the Orlando theme park explained what this means for guests.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, Dec. 24 at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status - including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.

Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.

We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed."
Universal Orlando Resort

Disney World in Orlando has required face masks indoors and on rides since they reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming