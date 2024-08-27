Universal Orlando opens Epic Universe next year; Why experts say it could change Orlando theme parks forever

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The theme park landscape in Orlando, Florida, will change dramatically next year with the opening of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. As the fourth gate to open at Universal Orlando, Epic Universe represents an aggressive move by the resort to claim significant market share from its main competitor, Walt Disney World.

Disney World remains the most visited theme park destination in North America, with its flagship park, Magic Kingdom, drawing in an estimated 17.7 million visitors in 2023, according to the Theme and Museum Index.

Over the years, Universal positioned itself as a resort families also want to visit by opening broad-appeal attractions like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and high-thrill rides like VelociCoaster. In 2023, Universal’s Islands of Adventures and Universal Studios Florida theme parks welcomed an estimated 10 million visitors each.

Universal’s numbers fall behind three of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios saw an estimated 12 million and 10.3 million guests in 2023, respectively. Universal hopes to chip away at Disney’s top spot and divert tourists to their parks with the opening of Epic Universe.

Once complete, Epic Universe will include five distinctly themed lands. These lands include some heavy-hitter intellectual property, including Harry Potter, characters from Nintendo video games, and classic Universal Monsters. Each land contains state-of-the-art attractions, various shopping and dining options, and more.

The arrival of Epic Universe, however, signifies more than new rides and attractions. It demonstrates a hopeful shift for Universal in how families view their options when visiting Orlando. The scale of Epic Universe’s impact remains unseen, but experts agree competitors like Disney World must act if they wish to stay the top dog.

That said, experts also point out how opening a brand-new theme park at Universal Orlando benefits everyone, including Disney.

Mounting Pressure for Walt Disney World

Opening a new theme park at the scale of Epic Universe will send tremors through Orlando’s theme park industry. Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, teased Epic Universe in a video release. “Universal Epic Universe changes everything you thought you knew about Universal Orlando Resort.”

Walt Disney World must think outside the box to secure its spot as the most visited Orlando destination, says theme park editor and freelance journalist Megan duBois. “Epic Universe is really going to challenge Disney [in] making Walt Disney Imagineering think about how to create bigger and better immersive environments for its existing theme parks or any upcoming theme parks.”

Experts say new attractions represent only a fragment of Orlando theme parks’ changing landscape. Epic Universe’s opening necessitates financial incentives to attract visitors.

Mikkel Woodruff, co-founder and editor of Sometimes Home, predicts Disney World will offer competitive pricing. Because the price of a Disney World vacation hinders many from booking, available discounts may turn tides in favor of the House of Mouse despite a new theme park opening across town.

Woodruff hints, “Epic Universe will push Disney to offer guests more enticing packages and better hotel rates because they [will need to] compete with Universal’s increased appeal with a fresh, new, and exciting park. The only way to entice people is to open a new hotel or — if a new hotel isn’t possible or in the plans for Disney — by offering competitive rates.”

Scott McConkey, travel writer and founder of Miles with McConkey, says brand loyalty keeps most consumers returning to Disney World, along with expanding Disney attractions to guarantee continued interest. However, he warns, “Epic Universe can grab a significant share of the Florida theme park customer base. Disney World should consider expanding opportunities with its Marvel and Star Wars properties to offset the competition.”

McConkey also emphasized the broad appeal of villain-themed areas, which Disney announced plans to open at Magic Kingdom in the coming years. This addition will directly compete with Dark Universe, one of Epic Universe’s themed lands.

Rising Tides Lift All Boats

New theme park openings in Orlando benefit the entire theme park landscape. Experts do not see the region as oversaturated, pointing out specific parks serve different families. “I do think it’s going to challenge Disney World, but not in attendance,” says duBois. “Both brands, Universal and Disney, have very loyal fans, and the demographic that visits each resort is different. Universal typically sees families with older kids and teens, while Disney typically sees more families with younger kids or multi-generational families.”

duBois does not believe Universal’s new park stands to take business from Disney World. “People who travel for hours on a plane or by car will plan to visit Universal and will likely also visit Disney. Their vacation may even be a day or two longer to see all of the parks in the city,” she adds.

As the opening of Epic Universe helps travelers diversify Orlando vacations, the whole city stands to benefit economically. The trickle-down effect benefits, “the city itself since people will be staying in hotels that may not be owned by the theme parks, eating at local restaurants, and exploring the nearby neighborhoods,” duBois notes. “At the end of the day, Epic Universe is a win for theme park fans and Orlando.”

Universal Orlando Resort stands to see an increase in business during Epic Universe’s initial years. Still, only time will tell the long-term impact on Orlando and the surrounding theme parks. Theme park fans ultimately benefit the most from new theme park openings and their ripple effects as competitors step up to offer industry-leading attractions and financial incentives.

