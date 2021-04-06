Universal Orlando announces new Jurassic World roller coaster opening June

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open on June 10.

The new ride at Universal's Islands of Adventure will take guests on a journey through the jungle as they race against raptors. Universal released a teaser video on Twitter:

The hunt begins June 10! Jurassic World #VelociCoaster pic.twitter.com/Dx4UbNaamB — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 6, 2021

The coaster will feature two intense launches and four inversions and will be located near Jurassic Park River Adventure.

