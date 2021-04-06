Watch
Universal Orlando announces new Jurassic World roller coaster opening June

Photo by: Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando's announces new Jurassic World roller coaster opening June
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:00:03-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open on June 10.

The new ride at Universal's Islands of Adventure will take guests on a journey through the jungle as they race against raptors. Universal released a teaser video on Twitter:

The coaster will feature two intense launches and four inversions and will be located near Jurassic Park River Adventure.

