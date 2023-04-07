Two juveniles arrested in teens' triple homicide in Central Florida, sheriff says

(CNN) — Two juveniles have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three area teenagers in the Central Florida community, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Friday.

This arrests come after officials said on Wednesday that arrests were "imminent."

On March 30, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail was found on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area. She later died in a hospital from her critical injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a second report of a person on the side of a road and found a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot, authorities said.

The third victim's body was discovered on Saturday, Woods said.

The second and third victim have not been named.

Investigators believe the trio had been in a 2015 Chevy Cruze belonging to Silvernail. The car was found partially submerged in a lake, with one of the victims inside, Woods told CNN.

Fifteen detectives are working on the case. So far, the information gathered shows the trio was together up to what Woods called "the incident." He declined to say whether the three friends were shot at the same time.