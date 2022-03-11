Trooper was last defense as woman's car sped toward runners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state trooper says she was the last obstacle when an allegedly drunk woman sped her BMW toward runners preparing for a race across a major bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Trooper Toni Schuck may have saved dozens of runners getting ready early Sunday for an annual 10-kilometer race across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Schuck used her Highway Patrol SUV to block the 52-year-old woman from continuing on the bridge.

The woman had weaved the BMW around barriers meant to block traffic for the race and eluded other officers.

The BMW driver faces driving under the influence and other charges.