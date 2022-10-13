Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Tropical Weather
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 10:11 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 22:11:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

At issue is whether millions of dollars in interest earned on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, disbursed through the American Rescue Plan, was used to facilitate the flight of about 50 Venezuelans from Texas to Massachusetts in mid-September, with a stopover in Florida.

The recovery funds program has strict requirements on how the money can be spent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming