Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

At issue is whether millions of dollars in interest earned on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, disbursed through the American Rescue Plan, was used to facilitate the flight of about 50 Venezuelans from Texas to Massachusetts in mid-September, with a stopover in Florida.

The recovery funds program has strict requirements on how the money can be spent.