Traveling owl: Man drives hours with bird in truck's grille

Jon Gambrell/AP
A great horned owl named Icarus rests while in captivity in Hueston Woods State Park near Oxford, Ohio, on Sunday, June 29, 2014. Icarus receives care at Hueston Woods State Park's Nature Center as part of its raptor rehabilitation program. Icarus was blown out of her nest when she was two weeks old and later was rescued. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 03, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man moving from Alabama to southwest Florida traveled hundreds of miles with an owl stuck in his truck’s grille.

The owl survived.

Torie Gray said he saw a vehicle ahead of him swerve on Interstate 75 to avoid the great horned owl.

But somehow he hit it, and it became lodged in the truck without him noticing until he reached his destination in Naples.

Gray called the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, which sent a volunteer to help dislodge the bird. Both men marveled that the owl was in good shape.

Gray said the bird did more damage to the truck than to itself.

