Toll plaza attendant injured after semi-truck crashes into booth

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a toll booth plaza on I75 near Alligator Alley in Collier County.

According to FHP, a toll plaza attendant was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP reports that the semi-truck was hauling an empty cement tanker when it crashed into a toll plaza and a passenger vehicle. Two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Many eastbound Interstate 75 lanes are closed due to damages at this time.

FHP reports tool booth #1 has extensive damage and the toll lanes of #1, #2, and #3 have been closed for repairs. Sunpass lane #5, and lane #4 remain open at this time.

Through the month of September, FLHSMV, and FHP want to educate the public on ways to help prevent drowsy driving. No FHP urges drivers who are tired to pull off the road and take a break when it is difficult to focus.

