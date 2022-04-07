Theme parks planning affordable housing in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida theme parks have announced plans to build affordable housing in the Orlando area, where it has become increasingly difficult for lower wage workers to find places to live.

Walt Disney World, the area's largest employer, said Wednesday that 80 acres has been earmarked for a development of some 1,300 units. They will be available to qualified applicants who are employees or members of the public. Last month, Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build a 1,000-unit mixed-income community.

The lack of affordable housing in Orange County, home to Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and scores of hotels and resorts, has been a concern for years

