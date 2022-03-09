Tampa's Project Dynamo rescues babies from Ukraine

(WTXL) — Project Dynamo is a Tampa-based non-profit that is rescuing people from Ukraine.

Now they've rescued three pre-mature babies.

They took the babies in incubators by ambulance.

The rescue team includes two doctors, neo-natal specialists and a nurse.

A Ukrainian woman and a British couple were also rescued on this mission.

The babies included a set of twins that made it safely to Poland.

"Got to the hospital; the father got to see his sons for the first time pretty, epic moment pretty epic got to say definitely emotional for everybody," said Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project Dynamo.

The non-profit has rescued about 150 people in 14 missions.

It relies on donations to complete each mission.

And at least 14,000 people have asked for help from the non-profit.