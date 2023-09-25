Tallahassee cyclist dies following Jefferson County crash

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that a 25-year-old man from Tallahassee died following a crash in Jefferson County.

The crash happened Friday evening on Wacissa Springs Road.

FHP released an update on the crash below.

FHP NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic crash on Wacissa Springs Road on September 22nd, 2023 in Jefferson County, FL. A vehicle traveling south on Wacissa Springs Road struck a bicyclist. The bicyclist was flown to TMH with life threatening injuries. The vehicle left the scene and was located a short time later with the bike impaled into the front grill area. The driver of the vehicle was transported to TMH by EMS for injuries unrelated to the crash. The crash is still under investigation. FHP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County EMS.

