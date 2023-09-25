Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Tallahassee cyclist dies following Jefferson County crash

FHP said a 60-year-old man from Tallahassee hit the cyclist with a truck
cylist.jpeg
Pixabay
cylist.jpeg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 17:11:35-04
  • Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that a 25-year-old man from Tallahassee died following a crash in Jefferson County.
  • The crash happened Friday evening on Wacissa Springs Road.
  • FHP released an update on the crash below.

FHP NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic crash on Wacissa Springs Road on September 22nd, 2023 in Jefferson County, FL. A vehicle traveling south on Wacissa Springs Road struck a bicyclist. The bicyclist was flown to TMH with life threatening injuries. The vehicle left the scene and was located a short time later with the bike impaled into the front grill area. The driver of the vehicle was transported to TMH by EMS for injuries unrelated to the crash. The crash is still under investigation. FHP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County EMS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming