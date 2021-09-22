Tallahassee commissioners to discuss budget, abortions, Southside Action Plan, and new IDs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee city commissioners will work Wednesday to sign off on a billion dollar budget that could lead to some key changes in your wallet.

As proposed, Tallahassee's budget makes room for increasing full-time and temporary employee wages to $15 an hour.

The millage rate and wastewater rates would remain the same. If approved, you may start paying about a dollar more on your monthly water bill starting in January. It's a small change that could make as much as a $200 million difference in the city's capacity for future growth.

Commissioners are also taking a proactive approach to protecting women's rights to abortion. They do so as communities nationwide writhe in the wake of Texas passing a law banning abortions after six weeks. They may adopt a resolution affirming a woman's right to choose as a critical component of health and dignity.

As commissioners work to further dignify Tallahassee's Southside, they'll hear the latest updates for the Southside Action Plan, focusing on beautification, investments, and engaging neighbors.

They'll discuss specific opportunities for awareness and engagement in the upcoming Fall Festival in the Bond neighborhood on October 23rd.

Last but not least, you could soon carry an ID card specific to Tallahassee. A two-year ID card pilot program would cost the city about $75,000. The cards would be most beneficial for those that are either waiting or do not qualify for a State ID.

Commissioners will tackle these items and more starting Wednesday at 3pm.