Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Study: COVID surge expected in Florida, peaking in February

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
wptv-florida-coronavirus.jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 21:13:06-05

MIAMI (AP) — University of Florida researchers predict that COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 reported cases a day from the omicron variant.

The report by three UF researchers said the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher — up to 150,000 infections a day — under the most likely scenario in Florida.

The number of projected infections is much higher than the number of predicted reported cases because many infections aren't reported if people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

At the beginning of the month, Florida had a seven-day average of just over 1,400 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming