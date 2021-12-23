Study: COVID surge expected in Florida, peaking in February

MIAMI (AP) — University of Florida researchers predict that COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 reported cases a day from the omicron variant.

The report by three UF researchers said the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher — up to 150,000 infections a day — under the most likely scenario in Florida.

The number of projected infections is much higher than the number of predicted reported cases because many infections aren't reported if people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

At the beginning of the month, Florida had a seven-day average of just over 1,400 cases.