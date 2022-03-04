Students protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chanting and holding signs outside the Senate and House chambers on Thursday, a group of more than 100 Florida high school students called on lawmakers to kill HB 1557, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The bill prohibits instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school classrooms or in a manner that is "not age-appropriate."

Supporters of the bill say they want to put parents in charge of conversations on those topics. Opponents call the bill offensive and bigoted.

The Florida Senate is expected to take up the bill for a final floor vote on March 7.