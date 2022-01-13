Watch
Strawberry shortcake could become Florida's state dessert

Matthew Mead/AP
FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES- This March 23, 2015 photo shows strawberry shortcake in Concord, NH. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida already has an official state pie — key lime — but might soon designate strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert.

The House Public Integrity & Elections Committee approved a bill Wednesday to bestow the honor on strawberry shortcake after some good-natured scrutiny.

Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure faced questions about his bill ranging from how to measure a dollop of whipped cream to concerns he was going to upset key lime pie lovers.

McClure represents Plant City, the heart of Florida's strawberry industry. The region has 10,000 acres of strawberry fields that produce 75% of the nation's winter strawberry crop.

