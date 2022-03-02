'Stop with this COVID theater': DeSantis tells students to remove masks at news conference

TAMPA, Fla. (WTXL) — Before a news conference about cybersecurity in Tampa Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis told students attending the event to remove their masks as he took the podium.

The news conference was taking place at the University of South Florida and as Gov. DeSantis was walking towards the podium to address the meeting, he took the time to speak with students, who were going to be standing behind him while he spoke, about their mask-wearing.

"You do not have to wear those masks," Gov. DeSantis said while pointing at the students. "I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything and we gotta stop with this COVID theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But, this, this is ridiculous."

Watch as @GovRonDeSantis appears to scold students for wearing masks at University of South Florida. The @CDCgov lists Hillsborough County, Florida (where this happened) as a community of high COVID levels and recommends masks indoors in public: https://t.co/kCNKF4ykTi pic.twitter.com/Zzjili9rCm — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) March 2, 2022

There was laughter, then some of the students removed their masks as the governor turned back towards the crowd.

Gov. DeSantis then scoffed, shook his head, then shuffled through his notes and began the news conference.