State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida.

According to the news release from the governor’s office, the declaration includes Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties.

By issuing the state of emergency, the governor’s office notes the declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

As of Friday afternoon, Tropical Depression Nine is in the Caribbean Sea and is expected by meteorologists to develop into a hurricane and make landfall in Florida next week.