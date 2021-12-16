State Library of Florida begins holiday book drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of State, Division of Library and Information Services, State Library of Florida announced its first ever holiday book drive in partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections and the Florida State Hospital.

All books received through the drive will be distributed to libraries within correctional facilities throughout the state, as well as to the library within the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee.

Genres commonly requested by patrons of these libraries include popular fiction, fantasy, sci-fi and western.

Young adult fiction, graphic novels and comic books are also in demand. Publications relating to health and fitness and career skills are in need, as are books written in Spanish and large print.

Book donations will be collected via a drop box in the main lobby of the R.A. Gray Building at 500 South Bronough St. in Tallahassee, Florida.

The lobby will be open for book donations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, contact the State Library at State.Library@dos.myflorida.com or 850.245.6682.

