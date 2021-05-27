St. George Island beaches named 4th in 2021 Top 10 Beach list by 'Dr. Beach'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — St. George Island beaches have been named the fourth-best beach in the United States by beach ranking website Dr. Beach.

St. George Island also beat out fellow Florida beach, Caladesi Island, which was ranked at number seven.

Dr. Beach wrote this of St. George Island:

This long barrier island, far from urban areas, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, anglers and bird watchers as nature abounds. Besides swimming in the crystal-clear water, I enjoy beachcombing and shelling. While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach. There is much to explore on this serene 2,023-acre park.

The full list is below:

Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii Coopers Beach, Southampton, NY Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina St. George Island State Park, Fla. Panhandle Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin Clearwater, Fla. Coronado Beach, San Diego, Calif. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Mass.

Dr. Beach was founded by Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, who is Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University.

Since 1991, Dr. Beach has released the list of America’s Best Beaches on Memorial Day weekend, marking the beginning of beach season.

To read Dr. Beach's criteria for the rankings, you can click here.