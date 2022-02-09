Watch
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Forty of 49 satellites impacted
David J. Phillip/AP
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 6:36 PM, Feb 09, 2022
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are about to do so.

SpaceX says the storm made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the satellites and doomed them.

Ground controllers tried to save the satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag, but the atmospheric pull was too great.

