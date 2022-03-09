Small plane crash kills 2 near Panama City Beach airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the head of a Michigan healthcare system and her husband are dead after their small plane crashed a short distance from an airport in the Florida Panhandle.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area some two miles from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office identified the occupants as MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband, Donald Slattery.

Sheriff’s officials say the plane was approaching the airport around 7 p.m. when it disappeared from the radar. The aircraft was eventually found using drones in a densely wooded area.