Situation 'dire' as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard is battling time and ocean currents as it searches for 38 people missing off the coast of Florida, four days after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized in a storm.

The accident killed at least one person and left a single known survivor.

Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian says the survivor told rescuers that the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after sailing into a storm from the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard was alerted Tuesday morning after the crew of a merchant vessel spotted the man sitting alone on the overturned hull of the 25-foot boat.

Four ships and five planes are searching an area the size of New Jersey.