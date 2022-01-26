Watch
Situation 'dire' as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida

Accident occurred Saturday
Marta Lavandier/AP
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. One migrant was found clinging to the hull of an overturn vessel and one body was recovered off the coast of Fort Pierce, Fla. The migrants left the Bahamas on Saturday in what the Coast Guard suspects is a human smuggling operation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jo-Ann F. Burdian
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:30:49-05

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard is battling time and ocean currents as it searches for 38 people missing off the coast of Florida, four days after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized in a storm.

The accident killed at least one person and left a single known survivor.

Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian says the survivor told rescuers that the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after sailing into a storm from the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard was alerted Tuesday morning after the crew of a merchant vessel spotted the man sitting alone on the overturned hull of the 25-foot boat.

Four ships and five planes are searching an area the size of New Jersey.

