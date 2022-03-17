Shooting suspect in custody following incident on transit bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed a suspect is in custody following a shooting on a south Florida transit bus Thursday.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department posted on its Twitter account that the shooter is in custody.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department added four people were transported as a result of the shooting that occurred on a Broward County Transit bus.

According to the post, the bus came to a stop in the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

As a result, a car crash occurred, injuring an additional three people who were treated on the scene.