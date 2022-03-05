Watch
Shipping between Florida and 3 Asian ports starts in May

Jae C. Hong/AP
A container ship is docked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Mar 05, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Starting in May, a Singapore-based shipping company will begin carrying cargo between north Florida and four Asian ports.

Jacksonville Port Authority CEO Eric Green said Friday that the start of service at the Port of Jacksonville by Sea Lead Shipping Pte. Ltd. will likely create between 800 and 1,500 jobs.

The three ports in Asia are Nansha, Ningbo and Quingdao in China, as well as Pusan in South Korea. Jacksonville is one of four East Coast ports that Sea Lead picked for what it calls an “Asia East Coast rotation."

The goal is to avoid delays that are affecting the shipper’s port of call in Long Beach, Calif. 

