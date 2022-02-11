Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Sheriff: Drunk bus driver drove Florida students home

items.[0].image.alt
Image License Photo: Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0 License Link
School Bus
School Bus
Posted at 2:39 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 14:39:29-05

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A school bus driver is accused of being intoxicated when he drove dozens of students home from their Florida middle school.

Flagler County Sheriff's officials say a co-worker smelled alcohol on the 60-year-old bus driver when he arrived his afternoon shift Wednesday.

He reported it to a supervisor, but the driver had already taken a bus to the middle school. He picked up 40 students and began driving them home. He didn't respond to transportation officials via radio, so the supervisor went looking for him.

He was taken to a hospital, and later attempted to run from deputies. No students were injured.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming