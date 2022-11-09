Watch Now
Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next University of Florida president

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sasse is the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the GOP senator has indicated that he will take the job. That means he could resign in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has won final approval to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process.

Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote Wednesday.

Sasse will leave the Senate — he’s two years into his second term — before taking the Florida school’s helm in February. The vote came just over a month after Sasse was revealed as the sole finalist for the job.

That followed a confidential search process that drew a vote of no confidence from the Florida Faculty Senate.

