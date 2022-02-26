Watch
Retired SWAT officer acquitted in movie theater shooting

Douglas R. Clifford/AP
Curtis Reeves, center, looks back toward his wife, Vivian Reeves, right, while attends closing arguments during his second-degree murder trial on Friday, Feb 25, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson and injuring Nicole Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 25, 2022
A jury in Florida has acquitted a retired police SWAT commander of murder for fatally shooting a fellow moviegoer during an argument over cellphone use.

Deliberations in the trial began Friday and the jury returned its verdict late that night.

Defense attorneys contended that retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves fear for his life when he pulled his gun and shot Chad Oulson in the 2014 movie theater altercation.

The prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that Reeves killed Oulson because he threw popcorn in his face during the confrontation, angering him because it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.”

