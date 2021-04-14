Rep. Lawson: Some veterans to receive up to $1,400 stimulus payments this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced Wednesday that many Floridians who receive Veterans Affairs benefits could expect economic impact payments of up to $1,400 hit their bank accounts this week.

The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who received Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who don’t normally file a tax return, according to a release.

“Help is here, and we want to make sure that veterans get the money that is rightfully theirs,” Rep. Lawson said.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

In most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them. Rep. Lawson encouraged all Floridians to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed.