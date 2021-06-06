Red tide limits harvesting at aquatic farms in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fears over red tide prompted Florida officials to briefly prohibit aquaculture farmers from harvesting in the lower Tampa Bay.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that fish kills “suspected to be related to red tide” were discovered in both Pinellas and Manatee counties over the past week.

Health officials also issued a health advisory warning people of possible respiratory problems from red tide in the lower and middle Tampa Bay.

Elevated levels of red tide have shown up near where approximately 215 million gallons of polluted wastewater from a leaking reservoir at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site were released in early April.