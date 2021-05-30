Watch
Rebekah Jones, former Florida data scientist, gets whistleblower status

Posted at 1:21 PM, May 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee is getting whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating the agency’s policy about communicating with the media.

Rebekah Jones had raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data’s curator.

State officials said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times, according to state records.

The Miami Herald reported that the Office of the Inspector General told her attorneys on Friday that the information she disclosed meets the criteria for whistleblower status.

