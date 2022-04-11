Publix on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work for list

LAKELAND, Fla. — For the 25th consecutive year, Publix has been recognized on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Publix is 1 of only 4 companies to have made the list every year since its inception in 1998.

“Our founder, George Jenkins, once said people are the key to Publix’s success,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “He explained that if we took care of our associates, they’d take care of our customers. We’ve remained true to this belief since our very first store opened in 1930. Being recognized on this list is a testament to our associates’ dedication and hard work.”

Publix supports its associates by helping them reach their full potential in their career and self-development goals by investing in their future with training and coaching, providing opportunities for career development, and furthering their education with tuition reimbursement benefits. Additionally, as the largest employee-owned company in the country, eligible Publix associates become company owners through its employee stock ownership plan and have the ability to purchase additional shares in the company through its employee stock purchase plan.

Treating associates with dignity and respect is a philosophy that guides the company. Publix demonstrates this with open communication, encouraging its associates to formally share their feedback through its annual survey. Associates are also encouraged to share their ideas for ways to help improve Publix through an internal site.

Last year, Great Place to Work conducted America’s largest annual workforce study using over 870,000 employee responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees. The employees shared feedback about their organization’s culture by responding to statements in the survey that described a great employee experience as defined by levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Companies also answered essay questions that provided greater insight into how and why the organization is a great place. Survey data analysis and essay evaluation results were then factored into a combined score to compare and rank the companies that create the most consistently positive experience for their employees.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and this recognition, visit fortune.com/best-companies.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,296 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.