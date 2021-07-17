Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Protesters seek help dealing with fish-killing red tide

items.[0].image.alt
Kellie Bartoli
red tide
red tide
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 19:46:35-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid the stench of dead fish, protesters marched along Florida's Tampa Bay to call for state assistance in dealing with a growing outbreak of harmful red tide.

More than 100 people took part in the event Saturday along the St. Petersburg waterfront shouting, “Save our bay, make polluters pay."

The protesters want Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to provide more resources.

The governor’s office says such a declaration isn't necessary and that sufficient state grant money is available.

Experts have blamed the outbreak on a phosphate operation's leak in which more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water were dumped into the bay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming