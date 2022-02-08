Prosecutors: Fatal deputy shooting of 88-year-old in Tampa area justified

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor’s office has concluded the fatal shooting of an 88-year-old man by a deputy was justified.

The State Attorney’s Office in Tampa said Monday the fatal shooting of Ronald Ehrich last December by a Hillsborough County deputy was justified because the deputy was in fear for her life or great bodily harm.

Prosecutors said in the statement that the deputy also had no duty to retreat. The deputy went to the home after a neighbor asked for a well-being check on Ehrich.

The neighbor had not seen Ehrich for at least two days and had noticed his garage door was open.