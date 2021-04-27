Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

MIAMI (AP) — A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centner Academy sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who has had the shots.

Teachers or staff who have already received the vaccine were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.

Co-founder Leila Centner wrote employees last week saying she made the decision with a “very heavy heart.”

She asked those who haven't been vaccinated yet to wait until there is research about how the vaccine might affect non-vaccinated people.