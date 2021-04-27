Watch
Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 11:07:00-04

MIAMI (AP) — A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centner Academy sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who has had the shots.

Teachers or staff who have already received the vaccine were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.

Co-founder Leila Centner wrote employees last week saying she made the decision with a “very heavy heart.”

She asked those who haven't been vaccinated yet to wait until there is research about how the vaccine might affect non-vaccinated people.

