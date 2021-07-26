Plane makes emergency landing on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Sunday evening after running out of gas.

Florida Highway Patrol said the airplane landed between mile markers 39 and 40 around 7:30 p.m., with the pilot moving the plane off of the road shortly after landing when troopers arrived.

The pilot of the airplane was unharmed and is making his own arrangements to have the plane safely removed.

FHP said, “It’s not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate!”