Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Plane makes emergency landing on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

Posted at 9:42 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 21:45:04-04

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Sunday evening after running out of gas.

Florida Highway Patrol said the airplane landed between mile markers 39 and 40 around 7:30 p.m., with the pilot moving the plane off of the road shortly after landing when troopers arrived.

The pilot of the airplane was unharmed and is making his own arrangements to have the plane safely removed.

FHP said, “It’s not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming