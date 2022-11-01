Watch Now
Photo Gallery | Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter | Nov. 1

School Shooting Florida Patricia Padauy Oliver speaks during her victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Padauy Oliver's son, Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Florida Patricia Padauy Oliver speaks during her victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Padauy Oliver's son, Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Florida Patricia Padauy Oliver speaks during her victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Padauy Oliver's son, Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people more in 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people more in 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the the defense table during his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people more in 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press Bree Wikander Bree Wikander walks to the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. Wikander's son Benjamin was injured in the shooting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press Bree Wikander Bree Wikander, third from left, pets a therapy dog outside the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. Wikander's son Benjamin was injured in the shooting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press Linda Beigel Shulman Linda Beigel Shulman arrives at the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. Beigel Shulman's son Scott Beigel was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press Max Schachter Max Schachter leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. Schachter's son Alex was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Pool)Photo by: Associated Press

