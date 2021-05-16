Phase I of Florida Alligator Harvest Permit applications end May 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The deadline to apply for Phase I of Florida's alligator harvest permits end May 17.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding those interested that if you would like to apply, the applications are due by 11:59 p.m. May 17.

A Statewide Alligator Hunt Permit is a type of limited entry permit required to participate in the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program.

The Statewide Alligator Hunt is a highly sought-after limited entry hunt; there are often more than 15,000 applicants that will apply for approximately 7,000 permits, according to the FWC.

A Florida hunting or fishing license is not required to participate in the statewide alligator hunt.

Phase I Applications 5/07/2021 – 5/17/2021

Phase II Applications 5/21/2021 – 5/31/2021

Phase III Applications 6/04/2021 – 6/14/2021

Phase IV Leftovers 6/17/2021 – until filled or final hunt date

For more information on the program, you can click here. To apply for the program, you can click here.