Person of interest in Miami homicide arrested in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An individual sought by the Miami-Dade Police Department was arrested in Tallahassee.

According to a news release provided by the United States Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, its personnel arrested Paul Mikey Travellis Harden Monday.

Harden, a resident of Tallahassee, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

According to the news release, on Oct. 17, 2021 on the 2500 block of Northwest 95th Street in Miami, a murder occurred in the area of a food market.

Harden is accused of having been in a verbal altercation at Tony’s Food Store. The incident led to the shooting death of a male.

On Dec. 15, 2021, the Miami-Dade Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Harden.

The U.S. Marshals were informed on Friday that Harden had left south Florida and might be in the Tallahassee area.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals observed Harden leaving a residence located at the 900 block of Balkin Road in Tallahassee at 11:20 a.m.

Harden was arrested in a parking lot at 5023 Crawfordville Road and transported to the Leon County Detention facility.