Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Officials: Slight increase in Florida citrus projections

items.[0].image.alt
SOURCE: MGN Online
citrus
citrus
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:34:11-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal agriculture officials have announced a slight increase in Florida citrus projections.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released updated projections Thursday for citrus production in the 2020-2021 season.

The June forecast projects 52.7 million boxes of Florida oranges, up 2% from the previous month’s projection. That includes 30 million boxes of Valencia oranges, a 3% increase. Grapefruit and specialty citrus projections saw a small drop, with grapefruit falling 100,000 boxes to 4.1 million boxes and tangerines and tangelos falling 10,000 boxes to 890,000 boxes.

Florida’s citrus season runs from October through June. The USDA’s final report for this season is set to be released July 12.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project