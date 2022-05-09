Watch
Officials: Scooter rider dies when she hits Brightline train

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A scooter rider died when she went around lowered crossing gates and struck a passing Brightline train. It's the latest in a long string of deaths involving the Florida-based higher-speed rail service.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday that the woman went around the gates in Pompano Beach and hit the train on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and age were not released.

The woman was the 63rd person known to have died in a collision with a Brightline train since it began operations in mid-2017. An Associated Press investigation shows Brightline has the worst per-mile death rate in the country.

