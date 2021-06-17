Officials detain 14 migrants who came ashore in Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities have detained 14 migrants who were traveling in a boat that came ashore hitting a sea wall in South Florida.

WPLG-TV reported the migrants were coming from Jamaica and first traveled to The Bahamas.

One of the men apprehended said he was fleeing from violence in Jamaica.

A witness said he saw the boat near the shore very slowly and a resident in the neighborhood said one of the men ran through her yard.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for information.