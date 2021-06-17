Watch
NewsFlorida News

Officials detain 14 migrants who came ashore in Florida

Andrew Uloza/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Divers search the area around the boat that came ashore with over 100 Haitian migrants in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Wednesday, March 28, 2007. More than 100 Haitian migrants reached South Florida shores Wednesday after spending at least three weeks at sea in a dilapidated sailboat, officials said. One man died in the crossing, and three people were in critical condition from dehydration. (AP Photo/Andrew Uloza)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 14:14:12-04

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities have detained 14 migrants who were traveling in a boat that came ashore hitting a sea wall in South Florida.

WPLG-TV reported the migrants were coming from Jamaica and first traveled to The Bahamas.

One of the men apprehended said he was fleeing from violence in Jamaica.

A witness said he saw the boat near the shore very slowly and a resident in the neighborhood said one of the men ran through her yard.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for information.

